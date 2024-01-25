Celebrating our national day with honours

Each of the recipients of an Australia Day honour have one thing in common, says the Govenor-General David Hurley.
"Someone nominated them".
"It is encouraging to see an increase in diversity in the Order of Australia," he said.
"The Order belongs to each of us and we each have a part to play. The only way a person can be recognised is for someone to nominate them."
The honours are awarded for meritorious, distinguished and conspicuous service and the recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level and "are, quite simply, inspiring", the Governor-General said.
There are 736 awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia, with 48 per cent for women and 45 per cent for service to local communities.
Among the rural and regional NSW recipients are:
Retired Inverell politician John "Wacka" Reginald Williams, Inverell, is now Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division, recognition for significant service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the community.
Mr Williams who was a Senator from July 1, 2008, through to his retirement on June 30, 2019, said he was surprised and appreciated the honour.
"I feel very privileged and pleased and I appreciate this award," he said.
Mr Williams said the recognition should also pay tribute to his staff of four, who remained unchanged throughout his parliamentary career.
"I think that would have to be some sort of record. Greg and Debbie Kachel, Heather Morris and Garry Lamrock were there with me on my first day and there on my last day.
"I went into the Senate when I wanted to go and left there when I wanted to leave.
"I'll be sharing this honour with my staff."
Mr Williams still holds a number of significant positions including chair of Fisheries Research Development Corporation, since 2020.
He has been vice chair National Agriculture Labour Advisory Committee, since 2019 and has been a member of the Commonwealth Bank CEO advisory panel, also since 2020, and chair of Greyhound Racing NSW since 2021.
Dr Grahame Bruce Douglas, Korora, for significant service to the community through bushfire governance, research and mentoring roles.
Emeritus Professor Gisela Kaplan, Coffs Harbour, for significant service to science education through research into animal behaviour. She has been Emeritus Professor, School of Science and Technology, at the University of New England since 2016.
Benedict George Maguire, Bowning, for significant service to veteran rehabilitation and support, and to the community.
Dr Nicholas James Stephenson, Wagga Wagga, for significant service to medicine, and to medical imaging training. Dr Stephenson is a member, various committees including NSW Clinical Medical Committee, and the National Billing Governance Committee.
William Ernest Barber, Parkes, for service to the community of Parkes.
Councillor Victor Edward Bartley, Bourke, for service to local government, and to the community of Bourke. Cr Bartley has been a councillor with Bourke Shire Council, since 2008 and has been the president/vice-president, Bourke Sub-Branch, Returned and Services League of Australia, since 2005.
Valda Alice Brunker, Minnamurra, for service to netball, and to the community.
Daphne Muriel Carswell, Wagga Wagga, for service to the community of Wagga Wagga. She has been chair of the University of the Third Age (U3A) since 2018.
Major Graham William Docksey (Retd), Albury, for service to the community of Albury, and to veterans.
Elizabeth Anne Docksey APM, Albury, for service to police veterans. She has been a member of the Retired and Former Police Association NSW and had been the state vice president since 2023.
Councillor De-Anne Douglas, Muswellbrook, for service to the community of Muswellbrook. Cr Douglass has been a councillor of Muswellbrook Shire Council since 2021 and vice-president of Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce from 2004 to 2018.
Susan Constance Dunn, Armidale, for service to the community of the New England region.
Gail Margaret Eastaway, Cooma, for service to the print media, and to the community. Miss Eastaway was co-owner, and editor, Monaro Post, 2006-2022, and Cooma Pastoral and Agricultural Association president, from 2009 to 2013, and 2020 to 2022.
John Gilbert Ebbott, Tallawong, for service to the community through a range of organisations.
Kylie Anne Facer, McCullys Gap, for service to community health. Ms Facer was the co-founder in 2017 of the Little Stroke Warriors and a member of the Stroke Foundation Childhood Stroke Lived Experience Advisory Group, 2022.
Eris Daniel Gleeson, Young, for service to the community of the Hilltops region.
Adrian John Gorman, Balranald, for service to the community of Balranald, including founding member, Abercrombie Pumping Association, 1959-1967.
Dr Ronald Barry Hacker, Tenambit, also among the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division, was recognised for service to primary industry and conservation focusing on the ecological importance of the rangelands of Australia.
"I'm very gratified but very humbled," he said.
"I'm conscious of the fact that many people don't get recognised for what they do and have done.
"To have been nominated is also a reflection on the support I've received from so many people throughout my career."
Dr Hacker worked with the NSW Department of Primary Industries. He was director of the Centre of Excellence for Western Farming Systems and Rangeland Management, 1996-2013 and research leader, pastures and rangelands, 2005-2013.
John Derek Harper, Stockinbingal. For service to community health. Mr Harper was the founder of Mate Helping Mate in 2006, he is currently deputy chair for the Local Health Advisory Committee, Temora, and committee member, Rural Outreach Counselling.
He was awarded the Pride of Australia Medal, for Community Spirit, in 2008, and has long been involved with helping people suffering from mental health issues, himself at one time having also been "bitten by the black dog".
"I survived, it was the support from my family and community that got me through," he said.
"I didn't think I had any mental health issues until I started to talk to friends telling them how I was feeling and I found they were as bad as I was."
From those conversations, he founded Mate Helping Mate in 2006, which in turn led to many opportunities to help those in need.
"I'm chuffed to be acknowledged by the community," he said.
"The beauty of this award is that the nominations have come from my peers and they have recognised what I have done.
"Helping other people has made me feel good, giving them confidence in themselves."
Warwick John Hekendorf, Narrandera, for service to community including membership of the Narrandera Show Society for thirty years and president during the 1980's.
Johan Peter Hietbrink, Guyra, for service to the community of Guyra and the Northern Tablelands region.
Anne Bell Knight, Gunnedah, for service to the arts. She is a founding member since 1983 of the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society and a life member, as well as committee member for the art section at Gunnedah Show, 1960s-1970s, and a committee member and instructor of the Gunnedah Pony Club, 1950s-1970s.
Sue-Ellen Lovett, Dubbo, for service to horse sports, and to the community. Read her story here.
Lorraine Gwenyth Mairinger, Kangaroo Valley, for service to community through a range of organisations including the Kangaroo Valley Agricultural and Horticultural Show Society of which she is a life member and former president 1998-2002.
Marina Jane Maguire, Bowning, for service to veterans, and to the community, through her directorship of Remount Ltd, a not-for-profit organisation she co-founded in 2016.
"I feel extremely proud, but quite shocked," Mrs Maguire said.
"It is a lovely acknowledgement and a great comfort for all those who we have worked for but especially the veterans."
Joyce May Marshall, Nana Glen, for service to the community through a range of roles in the Country Women's Association NSW.
Ronald Noel Miller, Gundaroo, for service to the community of Gundaroo, as current chair of the Gundaroo Park Trust.
Richard McRae Mills, Armidale, for service to the community of the Armidale and Uralla regions including Meals on Wheels.
Dr Robert Alan North, Dubbo, for service to medicine, and to the community.
Raelene Helen Parker, Tamworth, for service to the Law.
Elaine Ruth Sandow, Broken Hill, for service to the community through a range of roles including board member since 2010 of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, South East Division and current chair Milparinka Heritage and Tourism Association.
Catherine Ann Sedgwick, St Andrews, for service to the community through history preservation.
Mary Sutcliffe, Narrandera, for service to the community through music and including as a volunteer pianist at the Narrandera Catholic Parish for more than 60 years.
John Younie Tulloch, Pokolbin, for service to oenology (the study and knowledge of wines). Mr Tulloch is the third generation vigneron, at Tulloch Wines, and is a wine steward for the Sydney Royal Show district exhibits.
Catherine Verlie Walker, Yass, for service to education and to the community. She was a founding director since 2001 of Country Education Foundation of Australia, a board member since 2003, and treasurer from 2001-2013.
