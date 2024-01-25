The Land
Home/Beef

No bull, it's time to make him work

JW
By Julia Wythes
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dick Whale, Independent Breeding and Marketing Service, says the stayability of bulls and females needs to improve. Picture supplied
Dick Whale, Independent Breeding and Marketing Service, says the stayability of bulls and females needs to improve. Picture supplied

If you're going to pay good money for a bull, he better be working for you for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.