Following his grandfather's footsteps

JW
By Julia Wythes
January 28 2024 - 6:00pm
Matt and Jessica Lee, Leebrooke, with their children Sylvia, Evelyn and Jim. Picture supplied

From the time he could walk, Matt Lee trailed after his grandfather as he worked with cattle. And after years of watching him work, today Mr Lee is putting his own stamp on the property that has been in the Lee family for more than a century. But to this day, he still has plenty of help from his grandfather.

