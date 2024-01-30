The Land
Moores mix meat with milk at Yarram

JW
By Julia Wythes
January 30 2024 - 6:00pm
The Moore family, Moore Partnership, Yarram, runs an Angus herd to complement their dairy operation. Picture supplied
Damian Moore has spent his life seeing black-and-white dairy cattle grazing the paddocks of the family farm.

