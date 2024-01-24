Hume Dam spillway opened to remedy Albury's drinking water issues

Water is being released from the spillway of the Hume Dam in an unusual response to drinking water issues in the city of Albury.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has agreed to open the dam's spillway to source "cleaner" water supplies from the top of the dam.
A build-up of debris linked to long-term bushfire residue at the base of the dam wall is believed to have caused a water discolouration problem in the city with a population of around 57,000 people since the start of the year.
The cold water from the bottom of the dam's wall has been tested to be low in oxygen and high in iron and manganese
The water is not believed to be linked to the water quality issues being experienced further downstream as a result of recent flooding rain.
Coliban Water said water quality issues in the Murray River "continues to be impacted by debris and organic matter" which is making its way downstream and "impacting" a number of its water treatment plants.
"The poor quality of the raw water coming in to our plants makes the job of treating and delivering drinking water more challenging," the water authority said.
"Customers in Echuca and Leitchville may be noticing a change in the colour, taste or odour of their drinking water.
"While it may look or taste slightly different right now, your water is safe to drink and meets all health-based Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."
The MDBA was asked to provide water supplies to Albury's treatment plants from the top of Lake Hume rather than just the base.
Wodonga's treated water is from a different source.
Albury City Council service leader (water and wastewater) Brad Willis said the issue was being caused by the naturally occurring element manganese, a legacy of bushfire residue from the Lake Hume catchment.
"This has posed some treatment difficulties and has seen some of these elements enter the city's drinking water, causing a brown colour, poor taste and potentially staining basins and other fittings.
"Our networks team has been working to flush the affected areas, and we've optimised our treatment processes, but there is still a small amount getting through."
NSW Health says elevated iron and manganese are unlikely to pose a risk to health.
"If you experience discoloured water, please flush your tap until the water runs clear before consumption," Mr Willis said.
"However, if the dirty water continues after five minutes or so, turn off your tap, report the issue to us, and we will flush the main."
The changed flow arrangement will not increase the total release volume from the dam and will be reviewed on Monday.
