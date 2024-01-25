The Land
Cotton pest management plan inspired by a taste for strawberries

Simon Chamberlain
January 26 2024 - 5:00am
Mike Carberry, Wee Waa, in a crop of Sicot 748 cotton with a crop capsule. Mr Carberry is also on the cover (centre) with Crop Capsules' Olivia Bange and Adam Perkins.
When Mike Carberry, Cardale, Wee Waa, was shown by his agronomist how beneficial parasites reduced the need to treat strawberries with chemicals from 18 times to just two, he had his epiphany.

