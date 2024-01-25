Photos from the National Finals Rodeo at AELEC

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) got off to a cracking start on Thursday with some of Australia's best rodeo athletes taking to the arena in Tamworth.
The Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) hosted the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) major annual event which runs from Thursday, January 25 until Saturday, January 27.
The opening night was a dedicated family night with plenty of mums and dads attending along with their kids.
The Land was down on the ground to grab some photos which you can see below.
The 2023 National Finals Rodeo is also raising money for local charities with the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo on Friday night, supporting the NSW Cancer Council.
The action then continues into Saturday when the main event will be the Good Enough to Wear Green Bruce Green Memorial, in aid of Lifeline and local mental health support services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.