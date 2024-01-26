The Land
Sharing the farmers' message with Sydney this Australia Day

By Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
January 26 2024 - 12:10pm
David and Bianca Tarrant, Our Cow, Casino, partnered with John Warlters, Rural Aid CEO, to help bridge the gap between Sydney-siders and the bush. Picture by Denis Howard
David and Bianca Tarrant, Our Cow, Casino, partnered with John Warlters, Rural Aid CEO, to help bridge the gap between Sydney-siders and the bush. Picture by Denis Howard

Sydney residents were given a first-hand look at where their meat comes from this Australia Day with sheep and cattle gracing the lawns of Hickson Road Reserve in the shadow of Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

