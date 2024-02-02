Beef Spectacular 2024: Full results

The Sisters Pastoral Co has proven their high quality breeding by winning the overall grand champion team in the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.
Georgie and James Knight, The Sisters, Victoria, took out the prestigious award during Friday's presentation evening held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Wagga.
Their team of five Angus steers scored a total of 801.5 points from a possible 1000 to take out the top spot on the podium.
Their team was also awarded reserve champion for feedlot performance and won the Teys Certified Premium Black Angus champion pen.
Finishing five points behind in reserve was Dane and Alison Skinner, Big Springs, with their team of five Angus steers which scored 796.5 points. They also won the Riverine Premium Beef champion pen award and claimed first for eating quality with an MSA index of 65.66.
Nimmitabel-based Boco Pastoral Company claimed third overall on 790 points with their team of Angus/Hereford steers and was awarded champion for feedlot performance.
The 2022 winners Rosedale Livestock Partnership, Blayney, returned with a team of Charolais/Angus steers to finish fourth on 789.5 points.
Fifth place went to a team of Angus steers from Shepstone Park, Jugiong on 780.5pts. They were also awarded the reserve champion Teys Certified Premium Black Angus champion pen.
First time entrants Bowen Pastoral Co, Barraba, finished sixth on 779.5 points with their team of Angus steers. Bowen was also awarded the Rookie of the Year, a new award introduced in 2024 for the highest performing newcomers.
Seventh and eighth place was presented to Michael and Jenny Millner, Millthorpe, with their teams of Charolais/Angus steers which scored 763 and 756.5 points respectively.
Bungeeltap, Glenhope, Vic, finished ninth with their team of Angus steers which scored 754.5 points.
Rounding out the top ten on 753.5 points was a team of Composite steers from Hicks Beef, Holbrook.
About 115 entrants and their friends and families, industry representatives and sponsors attended the evening.
1st: The Sisters Pastoral Co, The Sisters, Vic (Angus) - 801.5pts
2nd: D and A Skinner, Big Springs (Angus) - 796.5pts
3rd: Boco Pastoral Company, Nimmitabel (Angus/Hereford) - 790pts
4th: Rosedale Livestock Partnership, Blayney (Charolais/Angus) - 789.5pts
5th: Shepstone Park, Jugiong (Angus) - 780.5pts
6th: Bowen Pastoral Co, Barraba (Angus) - 779.5pts
7th: MJ and JL Millner, Millthorpe (Charolais/Angus) - 763pts
8th: MJ and JL Millner, Millthorpe (Charolais/Angus) - 756.5pts
9th: Bungeeltap, Glenhope, Vic (Angus) - 754.5pts
10th: Hicks Beef, Holbrook (Composite) - 753.5pts
A new award was introduced in 2024 for the highest performing new entrant to the trial.
Winner: Bowen Pastoral Co, Barraba (Angus) - 779.5pts
Champion: Boco Pastoral Company, Cooma (Angus/Hereford) - 315/350pts
Reserve champion: The Sisters Pastoral Co, The Sisters, Vic (Angus) - 310/350pts
Champion: Baringa Pastoral Company, Walcha (Angus) - 433.5/550pts
Reserve champion: Liscombe Pools Partnership, Walli, via Canowindra (Angus) - 432.5/550pts
Champion: D and A Skinner, Big Springs (Angus)
Reserve: Sunny Point Pastoral Co, Oberon (Angus)
Champion: The Sisters Pastoral Co, The Sisters, Vic (Angus)
Reserve: Shepstone Park, Jugiong (Angus)
Purebred Angus steers had a clean sweep of the eating quality medal section of the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.
TOP 10 MSA INDEXES:
