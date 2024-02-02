The Land
Beef Spectacular 2024: Full results

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated February 3 2024 - 10:38am, first published 7:00am
Sponsors Grant Garey, Teys,Nathan Ellicot, National Stockyard Systems, winner James Knight, The Sisters Pastoral, The Sisters, Vic, and Simon Burrell, National Stockyard Systems. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
The Sisters Pastoral Co has proven their high quality breeding by winning the overall grand champion team in the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.

