Nerstane Merino to $15,000

Walcha based Merino stud Nerstane has kicked off 2024 with a benchmark merino top price at their annual on-property ram sale. The family operated stud sold a poll merino ram for $15,000 to a return buyer of over 10 years.
The sale attracted 52 registered bidders in attendance which brought over 35 successful buyers on the day purchasing at least one ram. From 156 polled and horned merino rams offered, 107 sold to an average of $2,738. The 69pc clearance rate saw rams sell interstate into Tasmania and Victoria.
The sale started strongly with only 9 passed in lots for the first 80 rams offered, the sale topper at $15,000 and the second top priced ram at $14,000 were among the sold.
Results were back on last years $16,000 top and $2,953 average from 158 rams.
Before the ram sale commenced merino ewes were offered with 82 from 82 stud ewes selling to an $265 average, 740 hoggets cleared to an $150 average while 161 commercial ewes sold to an $82 average.
"Alot of sheep producers de-stocked between September and October last year during the dry spell which has driven the demand down for rams currently" said Nerstane stud principal Hamish Mclaren.
"The amount of phone calls we had on the ewes within the last week were incredible meaning the interest is their but producers just don't have the ewes at the moment."
"The first half of the sale kicked along nicely but the back end of the auction was quite disappointing with the clearance rate dropping" he said.
Top priced poll merino ram sold for $15,000 to long term return buyers Terry and Kath Dolbel, Triangle Flat. The ram was purchased in association with Scott Thrift, AWN who stated that the Dolbel family have previously bought Nerstane rams at the Bendigo sheep and wool show.
"Terry and Kath operate a self replacing herd and were looking to add a ram to their flock which had good staple, carcase and frame." said Mr Thrift.
The Dolbel family are regular participants within the western new south wales flock ewe competitions.
Volume buyers IW, JM and WR Low, Forbes purchased 11 rams to average $1,727 average.
Rockvale Farms, Goulbourn purchased 7 merino rams to average $2,785 which was slightly back from their $3,454 average from 11 rams the year before.
Veolia Enviromental Services, Tarago bought 8 rams to and $4,062 average being down on their previous years purchases of 9 rams at an $3,666 average.
Reedy Creek Partners, Mandagery purchased 8 rams to average $2,375.
At the conclusion of the sale, Nerstane have a tradition which sees a rams proceeds donated to the Westpac Helicopter Service. The charity ram sold for $2,000 to Peter Roffe, Bendemeer.
The sale was covered by Elders, Walcha and Adcock Partners, Walcha.
