The Land
Nerstane Merino to $15,000

Andy Saunders
Updated January 26 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 5:31pm
The $15,000 top priced poll merino ram with auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tom Henry, Elders Walcha, Scott Thrift, AWN and Jock Mclaren, Nerstane.
Walcha based Merino stud Nerstane has kicked off 2024 with a benchmark merino top price at their annual on-property ram sale. The family operated stud sold a poll merino ram for $15,000 to a return buyer of over 10 years.

