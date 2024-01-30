The Land
Scrubby Gully fleece makes 12,600c/kg, best national price since 2021

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 30 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 2:29pm
Simone and David Sweeney, Scrubby Gully, Walcha, with their 12,9-micron wool that made 12,600 cents a kilogram at the Sydney wool sale on Wednesday. Picture supplied by Elders Walcha
Walcha district superfine wool producers David and Simone Sweeney, Scrubby Gully, enjoyed a big day at the Sydney wool sales with a consignment of 12.9-micron fleece, making 12,600 cents a kilogram for a two-bale lot of 223 kilograms.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

