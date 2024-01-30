Scrubby Gully fleece makes 12,600c/kg, best national price since 2021

Walcha district superfine wool producers David and Simone Sweeney, Scrubby Gully, enjoyed a big day at the Sydney wool sales with a consignment of 12.9-micron fleece, making 12,600 cents a kilogram for a two-bale lot of 223 kilograms.
Elders district wool manager Tom Henry, Walcha, said the fleece was 84 millimetres in length, it had 0.6 per cent vegetable matter, its tensile strength was 35nkt (Newtons per kilotex), and a 73.10 per cent yield.
The fleece is set to make its way to the skilled hands of Italian textile specialists and the luxurious brand Loro Piana.
"This is a fantastic result for David and Simone - a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and diligence finally paying off," Mr Henry said.
The Sweeneys also sold other lines of their wool, including 7400c/kg for 135kg of 13.5-micron wool.
A bale of 13.5-micron wool weighing 188kg made 6700c/kg, while a line of 13.7 microns made 5400c/kg.
The buyer of the 12,600c/kg lot, the 7400c/kg and 5400c/kg lots was the Italian processor, Loro Piana.
Mr Henry said the Sweeneys buy their rams from Yalgoo stud, Walcha.
Elders' wool technical manager at the Sydney Wool Centre, Craig Brennan, Yennora, said the sale price for Sweeney's top line was the highest price nationally of all brokers since November 2021.
He said other lots of wool from Scrubby Gully, including the 6700c/kg lot, were bought by Dynon Wools of Laverton North, Victoria. The two other lots were a 14.2-micron line at 3380c/kg and a 13.9-micron lot at 3333c/kg.
Mr Brennan said the outlook for Merino crossbred wool sales was "looking brighter".
"Over the COVID-19 years, it was a tough run, but the last 12 and especially the last six months has seen a very good improvement. A key driver in price for Merino wool is due to a lot of companies chasing wool as a sustainable product," he said.
Mr Brennan said more Northern Tablelands wool lines go on sale on January 31 at Yennora, and he believes they, too, should sell well.
