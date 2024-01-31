Farmer who found wife has bucks in Wagga, memorial race named in his honour

Farmer Andrew Guthrie might have found his wife on a TV show in front of a national audience, but it was a somewhat more low-key affair as he celebrated his looming nuptials in Wagga Wagga.
The Farmer Wants A Wife 2021 season favourite and his mates chose the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Australia Day race meeting as the perfect place for a bucks party on Friday.
The reality television icon announced his engagement to Jess Nathan in August after the pair found love through the popular Channel 7 dating show.
Farmer Andrew said he always enjoyed a good day out at the races and the Australia Day long weekend was the perfect time for a bucks party.
"It all worked out perfectly for a bucks weekend," he said.
"I've been to plenty of bucks parties in the big cities and you always end up not being let into places or getting separated and I knew Wagga wouldn't be like that.
"They are a bit more accommodating for large groups."
The boys spent the day wearing questionable frocks - including one of his mates, Aiden Thomas, in a wedding dress.
The second race of the eight-race program was named the groom's honour - The Farmer Andrew Memorial Maiden Plate.
"I think that's the boys just having a laugh - being like a memorial race as though getting married would be as if I died," Farmer Andrew said.
"Just a bit of banter and adds a bit of extra fun to the day."
Jokes aside, it was an enjoyable day for all involved.
"We all had a great time in Wagga, definitely hurting from it, but all in all, everyone said they had a great weekend," Farmer Andrew said.
