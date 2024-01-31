The Land
Wet start to year adds optimism to cropping programs

By Matt Wallis, Awb Cargill
February 1 2024 - 9:00am
Contrary to the forecast, most regions received well over the long-term average, ensuring that the agricultural sector remains full of optimism ahead of the upcoming winter cropping program.
January has come and gone, leaving the east coast cropping regions to have missed the Bureau of Meteorology's early forecast of below average rainfall for the summer period.

