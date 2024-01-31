The Land
Three-day sickness spreading rapidly in the Hunter and Mid North Coast

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
February 1 2024 - 6:45am
The Local Land Services says sick cattle are often by themselves, off their feed, seeking shade and water, shivering, drooling and could show signs of lameness. Picture supplied by LLS
Vets have reported Bovine Ephemeral Fever, or three-day sickness, is spreading rapidly in the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

