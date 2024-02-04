The Land
Meet the Aussie vet dedicated to saving chickens and giving villages food security

By Hayley Warden
February 4 2024 - 8:00pm
Dr Robyn Alders with local Tanzanian farmers and their families in 2012. Picture supplied
Spotlight on Scientists Part One: Dr Robyn Alders

When Dr Robyn Alders was a young child, she wanted to be a drover and then a ballerina. However, when she was 12, her pony became unwell, and the vet was called, her career ambitions quickly changed trajectory.

