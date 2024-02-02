The Land
Premium for ewes 'with a bit of skin' at Dunedoo annual sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
February 2 2024 - 12:07pm
Pictures by Karen Bailey.

Merino ewes sold to a top of $206 a head and first-cross ewes hit $252 during the 76th Annual Breeders Sheep Sale at Dunedoo on Thursday.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

