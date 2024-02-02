Vale Wellington stock and station agent Geoff Plasto

Plasto and Company director Geoffrey Drummond Plasto, Wellington, has died aged 86.
Mr Plasto was known as a genuine family man, community statesman, exceptional stock and property agent and formidable businessman.
These qualities enable Mr Plasto to establish and retain an enviable client base and made him one of the leading businessmen within his local rural community.
Mr Plasto was also a long-time livestock market commentator for The Land contributing to its Stock Talk column.
He was a valued and longstanding member of the NSW Stock and Station Agents Association and the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association, where he left an indelible mark on the stock and station agency profession.
Mr Plasto was a mentor to many in the industry during his career and even though he was taking life at a slower pace in recent years he was always available to offer his advice and wisdom when asked.
From 1962 to 1976 Mr Plasto managed the family property Umagarlee, Wellington, where they ran a renowned 600 head Shorthorn stud and commercial cow herd regularly topping the Dubbo markets.
Between 1977 to 1987 Mr Plasto was manager of the Wellington office for Peter Milling and Company selling cattle fortnightly in Wellington with sheep and lambs at Dubbo.
In 1987 he opened his own business Plasto and Company selling cattle fortnightly in Wellington with sheep and lambs at Dubbo mainly through PT Lord and Associates with whom he held a minor shareholding.
This lasted for two years when in 1989 Plasto and Company commenced selling at Dubbo saleyards in their own right after the Wellington Bridge over the Macquarie River collapsed.
Mr Plasto was still selling rural property, all of which were derived from his strong referral base and matchless reputation, with his final sale being in November 2023 which settled in January this year.
A highly respected member of the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association since 1989 and long serving contributor to the Wellington Jockey Club, Mr Plasto was a generous benefactor to a vast number of local organisations.
A celebration of Mr Plasto's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Wellington, on Friday, February 16 at 10:30am.
