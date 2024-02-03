The Land
'They are big boots to fill', Zone 3 state finalists decided

Updated February 4 2024 - 11:41am, first published 9:00am
Candelo Young Woman Sophie Heffernan and Cooma Young Woman Emily Rowson were named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finalists for Zone 3.

