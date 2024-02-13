The best person for a job is the right person

We have now experienced what really happens when we have a quota selection.
I am not anti-women, I am not anti-men, or anti any other dedicated soul who wants to 'do well' for Australia.
I am keen on having the best person for the job. It may mean we have 80 per cent female representation - I could not care less, so long as they were the best option.
This includes an ability to make an informed decision on a range of issues, which often includes matters beyond their own backyard. However, there is an abundance of politicians right now telling us how to manage our water and our farms - and the most vocal among them happen to be disproportionately female.
At the same time we have recycled ministers from governments destroying our electricity grid. I can hear the do-gooders screaming about renewables. Well, I'll scream back. I won't be turning my air-conditioning off during excessively hot days to help some city-dwelling greenie fulfil their renewable dreams.
One day we may be able to rely on renewables, but we are not ready yet.
Meanwhile, how do you feel in the bush about some minister trying to dictate your energy usage?
Perhaps these pollies should stop selling our natural resources overseas and keep some of these resources for the benefit of Australians?
Why not get really strong and resist kowtowing to One World organisations that want us to suffer while they swan around in jets at luxurious locations, sprouting gross hypocrisy at every turn?
Yes, I am angry and set in my ways, but lots of us are of the generation that can speak and think clearly. We must never yield to inherent stupidity.
Many countries in Europe have mothballed their coal-fired power stations, but not us Aussies. We blow them up and the media celebrates the occasion on the national news.
Get a grip! If we really want to help underdeveloped nations we need to be strong and functional ourselves - not crippled by unelected swill.
Did I really parrot Paul Keating? Yep, because he was right. We need to pay less for our power to make us competitive and we need to run our farms with pride.
We don't need to be stood over by some career politician with no life skills and who holds a position of importance because of their gender.
Sadly, there are heaps of them out there. The double standards are insulting, especially when some wish for us to be gender nondescript - unless you are a female politician.
Again, it needs to be the best person for the job.
I would have been embarrassed to have been a female mayor for 13 years just because I was a female - it is shallow and dysfunctional.
