Braidwood cows with calves sell to $2400

The good quality cattle attracted a premium during the Braidwood store cattle sale last Friday.
Jim Hindmarsh Stock Agents auctioneer Nick Harton, Braidwood, said there were 500 head offered for the monthly sale.
"Like all markets at the moment we followed suit with significantly dearer prices from the December sale," Mr Harton said.
"It's amazing how our season has turned around with the significant rain experienced."
Mr Harton said buyers were mainly from the Southern Highlands, local as well as the regular buyers as well.
Calves weighing more than 80 kilograms topped at $2728 and averaged $1535. In cents a kilogram the best pen sold for 287c/kg.
Mr Harton said weaner steers were 50 to 150 cents a kilogram, while weaner heifers were 60c/kg to 80c/kg.
Steers weighing 200kg to 300kg sold from $481 to $1176 and averaged $946, while those from 300kg to 400kg ranged from $963 to $1450 and averaged $1310.
The 400kg to 500kg steers attracted bid from $819 to $1340 and averaged $1254.
Heavy steers tipping the scales at more than 500kg topped at $2638 and averaged $1692.
Prices varied for heifers weighing less than 300kg, but overall they averaged $730 and topped at $1032.
The 300kg to 400kg heifers sold from $648 to $1198, while those from 400kg to 500kg ranged from $ 920 to $1269.
A couple of heifers weighing more than 500kg sold for $1338 and $1738.
Mr Harton said the cow market was 30c/kg to 40c/kg dearer and most sold from $1122 to $2229.
The cows with calves topped at $2400 a unit and were $100 to $400 dearer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.