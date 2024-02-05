The Land
Braidwood cows with calves sell to $2400

By Karen Bailey
February 5 2024 - 11:10am
Mick McGrath, Braidwood, sold a pen of 10 Angus steers weighing 331kg for 448 cents a kilogram during the Braidwood sale last Friday. Picture supplied.
The good quality cattle attracted a premium during the Braidwood store cattle sale last Friday.

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

