Beef Spectacular 2024: First-time success for Kunderang Pastoral

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 7 2024 - 12:00pm
First-time entrants Saskia, Richard, Ryan and Marjolijn Fitzgerald at East Kunderang, Nundle. Picture supplied.
First-time entrants Saskia, Richard, Ryan and Marjolijn Fitzgerald at East Kunderang, Nundle. Picture supplied.

Newcomers Kunderang Pastoral Company has entered the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial with a bang after being awarded fourth in the eating quality medals.

