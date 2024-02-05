Photos from day four of the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale

Plenty of people again braved the heat in Tamworth on Monday, February 5, and headed out to the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre.
Day four of the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale was a big one which culminated in the final of the 2024 Prydes EasiFeed Performance Horse Challenge.
Leah Read and Lethal King Cole (NRR Cat King x Tassas Lethal Spin) combined to win the final.
The performance earned them a brand new Navajo trailer and a well-deserved cash prize.
Meanwhile, Darby Ryan and Smart Tassarey (Tassa N Smart x Reydeo Drive) took out the 2024 Prydes EasiFeed Performance Horse Challenge Young Guns title.
The second rounds of the 2024 Martins Stock Haulage Open Campdraft, the 2024 Nutrien Equine Classic Campdraft and the National Campdraft Council of Australia Championship event also took place on Monday while the Dalgety Stallion Shootout kicked off.
Matt Holz riding Nonda Last Frontier and Rob Leach aboard Hazelwood Congressman both scored 91 points to share victory in the opening round of the shootout.
On Tuesday, February 6, preworks commence for the sale with lots 1-320 parading.
Lots 321-657 will be on show on Wednesday morning before the sale commences on Thursday.
