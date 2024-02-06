Strong local support underpins demand for Narrandera first-cross ewes

Strong local support underpinned the annual first-cross ewe sale at Narrandera on Tuesday when just on 4000 head sold to a complete clearance.
Top price at $334 a head was paid for 183 August-shorn ewes, scanned-in-lamb to Hillview Poll Dorsets when offered by A and I Maguire, Mirrool.
Top price and best presented pen for unjoined ewes was $266 paid for 184 October-shorn ewes, sired by Gleneith Superborders when offered by the Kember family, Gleneith, Ganmain.
They were bought by Greg and Rory Menzies, Matong, who thought it was a reasonable price for young first-cross ewes.
"We were happy to pay that, they are very well bred and in great condition," Greg Menzies said.
Nathan Kember, Gleneith, Ganmain, was very happy with the presentation of his family's ewes.
"They could have been the best pen of ewes we have sold here," Mr Kember said.
"The price was where the market is."
Good sales of scanned-in-lamb ewes included $312 for 200 January-shorn ewes offered by the Leitchfield Partnership, Narrandera, while other sales of unjoined ewes included $240 for 320 October-shorn, sired by Mt Beckom Border Leicesters from Hillston-bred Merino ewes and sold on account PW and KM Little, Narrandera.
John Foley, Foley Partnership, Grong Grong, sold 234 October-shorn, sired by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams from Alma-blood Merino ewes.
The Durnan family, Frying Pan Creek, Narrandera, sold 100 October-shorn ewes by Cadell Border Leicester rams for $200.
Reflecting on the sale, Ryan Burden, Nutrien Narrandera, was pleased all of the yarding was bought by committed prime lamb breeders.
"I thought it was a good solid sale with the prices being reasonable and not too dear," Mr Burden said.
"There were good opportunities for buyers with a lot of local support and from AuctionsPlus, and I thought the sheep sold to our expected pre-sale values."
Fifty years as a livestock and property agent was recognised at the sale when it was announced that Mick Martin would retire in March.
Mr Martin started with AML&F in 1974, and worked for many Narrandera-based agents during his half century.
Ryan Burden said that "Mick was a valuable agent to our district for 50 years".
"The Narrandera first-cross ewe sale in February and the September Special Sale held every year will not be the same without Mick now that he has decided to retire," Mr Burden said.
"We take this opportunity to celebrate an extraordinary career and thank Mick for his commitment to his clients over the 50 years working in the Narrandera district."
Besides the interest from Narrandera prime lamb producers, buyers came from Young, Wagga Wagga, Wantabadgery, Matong, and West Wyalong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.