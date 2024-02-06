The Land
Strong local support underpins demand for Narrandera first-cross ewes

By Stephen Burns
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Top price and best presented pen for unjoined ewes was $266 a head. The sheep are with Rachael, Jackson and Nathan Kember, Ganmain; Jacob Kerrisk, Elders Narrandera; and, Greg and Rory Menzies, Matong.
Strong local support underpinned the annual first-cross ewe sale at Narrandera on Tuesday when just on 4000 head sold to a complete clearance.

