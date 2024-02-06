The Land
Local buyers play part at Old Woombi

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated February 6 2024 - 8:25pm, first published 6:07pm
Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, alongside Tony McCrae, Guyra, and Sam Lisle, Old Woombi, with the top-priced Border Leicester ram selling for $3200.
Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, alongside Tony McCrae, Guyra, and Sam Lisle, Old Woombi, with the top-priced Border Leicester ram selling for $3200.

Local buyers of the New England region have showed up in support at the annual Old Woombi Poll Dorset and Chain-O-Ponds Border Leicester sale on Tuesday.

