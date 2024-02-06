Local buyers play part at Old Woombi

Local buyers of the New England region have showed up in support at the annual Old Woombi Poll Dorset and Chain-O-Ponds Border Leicester sale on Tuesday.
As strong presence of return buyers helped the Walcha stud sell a combined 68 from 102 Poll Dorset and Border Leicester rams to an overall sale average of $1300.
In the breakdown, 17 from 38 Border Leicester rams sold to a top of $3200 and an average of $1270, while 51 from 64 Poll Dorset rams sold to a $1800 top and $1309 average.
Over 20 registered bidders were in attendance with no successful purchases online.
Overall results were just slightly back on last year's $1372 average from the 61 combined Poll Dorset and Border Leicester rams for a $3500 top.
Return buyer Tony McCrae, Guyra, snapped up the top-priced Border Leicester ram for $3200 and rather than selecting on Australian sheep breeding values, he went for structure and appearance.
"He was a long-framed ram who stood out as soon as you walked into the shed," Mr McCrae said.
The Guyra buyer also purchased the top-priced Border Leicester for $5250 at the stud's 2022 sale, which was his first time buying from the stud.
"I was due for another ram and when you have success from a particular stud you're not going to look anywhere else," he said.
The sixteen-month-old twin-born ram tested in the top five per cent of the breed for maternal weaning weight.
Queensland buyer Yamburgan Pastoral Company, Dirranbandi, provided a backbone for the Border Leicesters, purchasing 10 rams for a $1080 average.
Kanimbla Grazing, Walcha, put together a draft of 10 Poll Dorset rams to an $1240 average.
Glen Authey Partnership, Walcha, purchased 10 Poll Dorset rams to a $1240 average.
"I was really impressed with the Poll Dorsets result today," stud principal Sam Lisle said.
"The Border Leicesters were a little bit tight today but that was to be expected this year with more people going down fleece lines instead of keeping their older ewes at the moment.
"I think in the coming months people will be transitioning back to that Merino first-cross lambs just because the market is there which will mean a much bigger demand for Border Leicesters next year.
"Because a lot of people's flock numbers will be back up they will be aiming to have a few more terminals."
The sale was covered by Elders Walcha with Lincoln McKinlay the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.