Trucks stopped at the border over red imported fire ant threat

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
February 7 2024 - 6:30am
Four trucks have been stopped from entering the state at the NSW/Queensland border as the drivers failed to hold relevant biosecurity documentation.

