Trucks stopped at the border over red imported fire ant threat

Four trucks have been stopped from entering the state at the NSW/Queensland border as the drivers failed to hold relevant biosecurity documentation.
The vehicles were checked at the border as part of the NSW government's Operation Victa on the weekend where security checks were undertaken on trucks to combat the threat of red imported fire ants.
The non-compliant vehicles failed to have a clean truck and equipment to ensure all fire ant carrier materials had been removed.
As part of the operation, 100 vehicles stopped, and of those 55 vehicles originated from the red imported fire ant infested zone in southeast Queensland.
Additional investigations will determine if additional enforcement actions are required.
Breaching the emergency biosecurity order carries penalties of up to $1.1 million for an individual and up to $2.2 million for a corporation.
All vehicle operators stopped at the border were questioned on their knowledge of the Biosecurity (Fire Ant) Emergency Order (No 1) 2024 during the inspection process, with the vast majority demonstrating their awareness and responsibility.
The first wave of Operation Victa in September 2023 stopped 99 vehicles and directed seven to return to Queensland, as they failed to comply with biosecurity requirements.
In December 2023, the second wave operation resulted in 75 vehicles stopped with all vehicles found to be compliant.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said the government took the threat of red imported fire ants seriously and were committed to taking a hardline approach to protect NSW.
Ms Moriarty said NSW's contribution to the National Fire Ant Eradication program was increased from $15 million under the former Liberal NSW government to $95 million.
"This increase in resourcing and funding has meant the NSW government's fire ant response teams are well equipped to respond to fire ant nest sightings with the necessary urgency," Ms Moriarty said.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries and NSW Police, supported by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, were involved in Operation Victa.
