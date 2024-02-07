The Land
Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2024: Benchmarking is essential for Waralla Farmin

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 8 2024 - 8:57am
A view of an eye muscle of one of the Waralla Farming carcases that placed seventh in the eating quality medals with an MSA Index of 64.35.
A new entrant to the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, Waralla Farming, Tumbarumba, has received seventh place in the eating quality medals with an MSA Index of 64.53.

