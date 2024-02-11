Techspan sheds are structured to work

Techspan's expert team can help design, engineer and manufacture a custom building, shed or cover that is structured to work for your business and your budget. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Techspan Building Systems

Techspan Building Systems specialises in the design, engineering and manufacture of quality large steel buildings, sheds and covers for agribusiness, rural, industrial, commercial and aviation applications.

Located in Armidale, New South Wales, TechSpan is an established family business that has been delivering custom fabricated steel structures for more than 20 years.

Techspan's expert team can help design, engineer and manufacture a custom building, shed or cover that is structured to work for your business and your budget, but with many different choices on the market, a common question which often arises is - is purlin or structural steel the best option for my project and budget?

Generally speaking, structural steel is more preferable for larger size buildings. Picture supplied

Purlin vs Structural Steel

Techspan Project Sales experts, William Trewarn, explains the differences between purlin and structural steel, to better understand these options.

Mr Trewarn said generally speaking, structural steel was more preferable for larger size buildings, sheds and covers, while purlin was well-suited to smaller sheds (less than 12 metres).

He said it was important to consider the application and the environment when deciding between purlin or structural steel.



Purlin is a structural support made of roll-formed sheet steel and whilst practical and cost effective in certain applications, it is not able to support a lot of weight, it's not the most tolerant to harsh weather conditions or heavy usage.



Whereas structural steel is significantly thicker and stronger, making it ideal for industrial, commercial and larger and more heavy-duty applications.

"Let's just say that purlin doesn't take to kindly to any accidental bumps from things like machinery, nor does it hold up as well with storage of heavier equipment, stock, produce and the like," he said.

Structural steel is significantly thicker and stronger, making it ideal for industrial, commercial and larger, and more heavy-duty applications. Picture supplied

Mr Trewarn said the cost involved in manufacturing a smaller size purlin shed could be less, not only due to the cost of material and manufacturing process, but also in labour cost of a project, because everything is just bolted and screwed together - "a bit like a a Meccano set", he added.

"However, for larger sheds, it can take a lot longer to construct, resulting in significantly higher erection costs, and you can only go so big with purlin before you face issues around strength and longevity.

"Whereas with a large structural building, shed or cover, all of the components are welded into large, prefabricated assemblies, which can realise greater efficiencies during install, saving thousands in construction costs."

In summary, a large structural steel building, shed or cover can be more cost-effective than a large shed made of purlins.



You are limited in sizing options with purlins and purlins just don't keep up with structural steel when it comes to strength, quality and durability.

Techspan Building caters to a range of needs when it comes to structural steel building, sheds and covers, offering full custom design, engineering and manufacture.



They also offer a more economical solution to rural and agribusiness applications, through their Agrispan Kit Sheds.



"Through taking the most popular agribusiness shed configurations and realising efficiency through standardisation and streamlined manufacturing, we are able to deliver all the benefits of structural steel in a more cost effective package," Mr Trewarn said.

All of Techspan's projects are Australian made structural steel and come with a 25 year guarantee. Picture supplied

Simply order the kit you want, direct from the manufacturer, and assemble it yourself - just choose which configuration you would like, frame size and shed length.

Don't have the skills or equipment to do it yourself? No problem - Techspan can put in contact with reputable installers through their builder network.

All of Techspan's projects are Australian made structural steel and come with a 25 year guarantee.



At the end of the day, Techspan are the experts in making it simple to get a building, shed or cover that is structured to work for many years to come.

For more information, call the team at Techspan Building on 1800 350 450 or visit techspanbuilding.com.au to see their completed projects, photo galleries, videos and a number of informative articles; written to help you make the right decision for your project.