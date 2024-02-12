The Land
Rare sighting of wombats in Hay

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 12 2024 - 7:00pm
A wombat was recently spotted on the property Bowen, seven kilometres west of Hay. Photo supplied.

Hay locals were fascinated by recent sightings of wombats, with the marsupial spotted only once every two or three years in the area.

