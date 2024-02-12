Rare sighting of wombats in Hay

Hay locals were fascinated by recent sightings of wombats, with the marsupial spotted only once every two or three years in the area.
Riverina Local Land Services acting team leader agricultural advisory services, Jade Auldist, said two common wombats have been sighted, one on the property Bowen, seven kilometres west of Hay and the other on Keiross, 150km north west of Hay.
Typically found in south eastern Australia, the wombats are a rare sighting so far west in NSW, with the last reported wombat seen in the Hay area in July 2022.
Ms Auldist said environmental changes such as alterations in vegetation, climate, or availability of resources might have prompted the wombats to explore outside of their usual territory.
"They are known to travel considerable distances in search of suitable vegetation," she said.
"The expansion of urban areas and agricultural practices might be encroaching on traditional wombat habitats leading them to move closer to human settlements.
"Wombats are highly adaptable creatures and some may be successfully adjusting to the evolving landscape by exploring new regions."
Ms Auldist said the relationship between wildlife and the environment was highlighted by the unexpected phenomenon.
"It emphasises the importance of conservation efforts and sustainable development practices to maintain the delicate balance between human activities and the natural world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.