Clovernook Poll Merino top equals $3000

A southern new south wales based buyer has ventured to the new england region of Walcha on Thursday and paid top dollar at Clovenook Merinos 4th annual on property sale. Looking to inject "carcase and fat" into his 8500 merino ewe flock, Alex Djikic from Tarago walked away with both the equal top price rams of $3000 from the sale.
It wasn't the first new england merino sale that Mr Djikic played a part in with purchasing, he rounded out his sale draft from Clovernook with 4 rams from for an $2500 average and purchased a further 8 rams at neighbouring stud Nerstane several weeks ago.
It wasn't the first time Mr Dijikic has featured at the Clovernook sale as he was the top priced buyer at last years sale paying a top of $5000 from his 6 rams purchased.
The sale started strongly with both the first and second offered rams fetching $3000, one of the top priced rams tested in the top 5 pc of the breed for post weaning weight, yearling weaning weight, yearling staple length while the other tested in the top 5 pc for post weaning worm and the top 20pc for post weaning weight and yearling weaning weight.
Throughout the sale, 20 from 36 poll merino rams sold to an average of $1562 reaching a 55pc clearance rate.
Results were back from last years $5000 top and $1934 average from 23 rams at a 63pc clearance.
PM & CA Smith, Wee Waa purchased 5 rams paying $1000 for all five.
Local new england buyer Justin Hoad, Uralla purchased 4 rams to average $1250.
Elders Walcha covered the sale with Brian Kennedy the auctioneer.
