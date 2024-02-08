The Land
Clovernook Poll Merino top equals $3000

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:22pm
James Sharpe Elders, with Alex Djikic, Tarago and Todd Whillock, Clovernook alongside agents Tom Henry and Brian Kennedy, Elders.
A southern new south wales based buyer has ventured to the new england region of Walcha on Thursday and paid top dollar at Clovenook Merinos 4th annual on property sale. Looking to inject "carcase and fat" into his 8500 merino ewe flock, Alex Djikic from Tarago walked away with both the equal top price rams of $3000 from the sale.

