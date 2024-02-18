Binalong to host international sand green championships

The Binalong Golf Club is hosting an international event, the inaugural World Sand Greens Championship for Men, and Club captain Pat Dwyer is very excited about its prospects and is hopeful of drawing a lot of attention to the small town.
The tournament will be held from September 27 to 29, 2024.
"It is a professional event sanctioned by the PGA of Australia, which hopefully will attract professional and elite amateur Golfers from across Australia and neighbouring overseas countries to our small club," Mr Dwyer said.
"We hosted the 2022 NSW Sandgreen Championships, and our club has been encouraged to host this international championship by our local state member Wendy Tuckerman.
"Golf NSW are aware of our course and believe it will provide a true test for golfers."
Mr Dwyer said the event is supported by the NSW Government's tourism arm, Destination NSW, which will see Golf NSW deliver 18 professional tournaments across NSW in 2024.
"Binalong is a small community and there was a lot of foresight in planning and building our golf course," he said.
"We have very good variety amongst our challenging Par 3, Par 4 and reachable Par 5 holes with the course set in a picturesque 38ha setting.
"Over the years we have dabbled with synthetic and grass greens but are now committed to one hundred percent sand greens."
Mr Dwyer said the Binalong links are noted as one of the best sand green courses in NSW.
"With the support of Golf NSW, the PGA of Australia, Yass Valley Council and a number of hard-working local businesses we expect to see a full field of top quality professional and elite amateurs teeing it up in September," he said.
"There are a variety of partnership packages with one of the key benefits being the final 18 holes of play will be broadcast live, showcasing the Yass Valley region to the world.
"We are seeking partners to support the tournament, with our objective being to hopefully secure the tournament again in 2025, and 2026.
"This is a unique opportunity for business, whether associated with golf, tourism or agriculture, to market themselves."
If anyone has any interest, please contact Pat Dwyer at the Binalong Community Club on 0412 607 911.
