Binalong to host international sand green championships

By Stephen Burns
February 19 2024 - 6:00am
Duncan Burleigh, golf secretary, Paul Glover, club patron and Pat Dwyer, club captain, proudly anticipating the inaugural World Sand Green Championships at Binalong Golf Club. Picture by Pat Dwyer
The Binalong Golf Club is hosting an international event, the inaugural World Sand Greens Championship for Men, and Club captain Pat Dwyer is very excited about its prospects and is hopeful of drawing a lot of attention to the small town.

