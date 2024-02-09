The Land
Home/Markets

Light cattle soar past 550c/kg at Carcoar store sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated February 10 2024 - 10:48am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry and Maggie Moody, Bromley, Guyong, bought 289 kilogram Angus steers for $1315 at Carcoar store cattle sale on Friday. The quality pen was sold by D and J Price, Orange. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Terry and Maggie Moody, Bromley, Guyong, bought 289 kilogram Angus steers for $1315 at Carcoar store cattle sale on Friday. The quality pen was sold by D and J Price, Orange. Picture by Karen Bailey.

Prices for light steers were a highlight as they soared past 550 cents a kilogram during the Carcoar store cattle sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.