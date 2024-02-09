Light cattle soar past 550c/kg at Carcoar store sale

Prices for light steers were a highlight as they soared past 550 cents a kilogram during the Carcoar store cattle sale on Friday.
Sold in dollars a head, some potential buyers were readjusting their budgets after they calculated the cents a kilogram price for some pens of top quality, well bred cattle.
The supply of cattle also improved, when compared to the January store sale, for a yarding of 2493 head.
AWN Livestock and Property agent James Watson, Orange, said when converted to cents a kilogram most steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold from 420c/kg to 500c/kg.
Meanwhile, Luke Whitty of Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes, estimated the steers were $80 to $100 a head dearer than last month's sale while the heifers were at least $50 dearer.
Weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold from $400 to $985 and the top pen in cents a kilogram hit a hefty 569c/kg.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers attracted bids from $560 to $1308, but once again the top Angus pens were calculated at 565c/kg.
Weaner steers from 280kg to 330kg mostly sold from $1000 to $1390, while any runs heavier than 330kg ranged from $1260 to $1590.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg mostly sold from $680 to $990, and those from 280kg to 330kg ranged from $905 to $1210.
The heavy weaner heifers were limited in supply and topped at $1270.
Yearling steers less than 300kg sold from $725 to $1380; the 300kg to 400kg runs made $1250 to $1530 and a few pens weighing more than 400kg topped at $1630.
Yearling heifers weighing less than 330kg topped at $1020 and averaged $840, while 330kg to 400kg pens sold for $770 to $1170.
The heavy yearling heifers topped at $1260.
A couple of pens of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold from $1200 to $1270.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Graeme Richard said the cow with calf run was stronger, although the prices were not as high as there was a drop in quality and condition of the cows.
He said this resulted in a plainer article for more money.
Cows with calves less than two months ranged from $1000 to $2100, while units with calves two to four months sold from $1300 to $2400.
The PTIC cows with older calves attracted bids from $1000 to $2400.
Sheridan and Sons, Molong, sold 390kg nine- to 10-month-old Yamba-blood Angus steers for $1590, while DJ Rothery, Canowindra, sold 431kg 11- to 12-month-old Angus steers for $1560.
BJ and AM Lynch and JA and KA Ross, Neville, sold Angus steers weighing 352kg to 360kg for $1325.
Plowman Pastoral Company, Palmers Oaky, sold 17 330kg March/April-drop Angus steers for $1300 and 291kg March/April-drop Angus heifers for $1165.
Rosyth Pty Ltd, Orange, sold 318kg Angus steers for $1310.
ADTEK Pastoral, Oberon, sold 330kg March/April-drop Alpine-blood Angus steers for $1385, and same description heifers weighing 319kg for $1070.
Dowier Aviation sold 380kg Angus steers for $1530; JF Dowler, Orange, sold 344kg Angus steers for $1450; while, Andrew and Sharon Cloete, Orange, sold 363kg Angus steers for $1450.
Emily Downs, Rock Forest, sold 356kg Angus steer for $1450.
D and J Price, Orange, sold 289kg Angus steers for $1315 to Terry and Maggie Moody, Bromley, Guyong.
Mclymont Holdings, sold 425kg Angus steers for $1650.
G and S Hanning, Taralga, sold 411kg 10- to 12-month-old Simmental heifers for $1260, while the Romac family, Young, sold 404kg 10- to 12-month-old Angus heifers, Te Mania blood, for $1200.
Sheridan and Sons, Molong, sold 365kg nine- to 11-month-old Yamba-blood Angus heifers for $1270, and CK and FJ Roweth, Blayney, sold 270kg Angus heifers for $990.
The Jenkins family, Violet Hills, Rydal, sold Charolais/Red Angus cows with their first calf and depastured to a Violet Hills bull for $2375 a unit.
G Harwood sold three Shorthorn cows with calves and depastured to an Angus bull for $2400, while Irvine Farming, Orange, sold six Angus cows with calves for $2400.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
