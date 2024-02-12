The Land
Buyer confidence pushed prices at Binnaway store sale


By Elka Devney
February 12 2024 - 6:00pm
David Grant Livestock Agency agent David Grant, Binnaway, with vendor Steven Coe, Bugaldie, who sold a pen of ten Charolais cross steers for $1200. Picture supplied.
Prices lifted in Binnaway as the forecast of more favourable seasonal conditions increased buyer confidence during the first store cattle sale for the year last Friday.

