Buyer confidence pushed prices at Binnaway store sale

Prices lifted in Binnaway as the forecast of more favourable seasonal conditions increased buyer confidence during the first store cattle sale for the year last Friday.
More than 500 head were yarded with cattle sold to buyers from Queensland, Gunnedah, Coonamble, Coolah, Baradine, Dubbo and the local area.
David Grant Livestock Agency agent, David Grant, Binnaway, said the cattle were of excellent quality in one of the biggest yardings the sale has seen for some time.
"The sale performed slightly better than we thought, it wasn't overly dear but it was still a good and solid market," he said.
"The feeders steers ranged from $1200 to $1320, while the yearlings made $1000 to $1100 and little blow away cattle got down to $700.
"Feeder heifers made $900 to $1100, and there were some really good heifers.
"We had an outstanding line of 10 Limousin heifers that sold for $1000 a unit which will go back into a breeding program.
"The lighter type heifers made from $650 to $800 and cows with calves ranged from $1200 to $2525.
"We sold a wonderful pen of Limousin cows and calves for $2525."
C Scifleet, Binnaway, sold a pen of ten eight-to-ten month old Limousin heifers for $1000.
Steve Coe, Bugaldie, sold a pen of ten Charolais cross steers for $1200.
The sale was conducted by David Grant Livestock Agency, Binnaway, and Larry Tolmie Agency, Binnaway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.