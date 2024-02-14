The Land
Home/Markets

Chasing upside in the NSW cow market

KB
By Karen Bailey
February 15 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pete Sturgiss, Kooradale, Koorawatha, bought cows with calves for an average of $2015 a unit during the Carcoar sale last Friday. Photo: Karen Bailey
Pete Sturgiss, Kooradale, Koorawatha, bought cows with calves for an average of $2015 a unit during the Carcoar sale last Friday. Photo: Karen Bailey

As feedlots push young cattle prices beyond the grip of restockers and backgrounders in some parts of the state, the cow with calf market has emerged as a viable alternative for graziers taking advantage of paddocks full of feed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.