Chasing upside in the NSW cow market

As feedlots push young cattle prices beyond the grip of restockers and backgrounders in some parts of the state, the cow with calf market has emerged as a viable alternative for graziers taking advantage of paddocks full of feed.
Pete Sturgiss, Kooradale, Koorawatha, said he had bought steers earlier in the season to take advantage of the unexpected pasture growth, but with the lift in the young cattle market, he was now looking at an alternative.
He said he had a few more options with the cows and calves and could see "a bit more upside" in that market.
"We bought 29 cows with 31 calves at Carcoar last Friday and then additional lots on AuctionsPlus last week," Mr Sturgiss said.
"The calves can be grown out, while we have the option to keep the cows or sell them later, depending on the market and season."
Graeme Richard, Meat and Livestock Australia, said the cow with calf run was stronger at Carcoar on Friday, although the prices were not as high as there was a drop in quality and condition of the cows. He said this resulted in a plainer article for more money.
Buyers in the cow market have been much more focused on breeding cattle in the north of the state, rather than females that can be turned off once the calf is weaned.
Scott Simshauser, Ray White Livestock, Tamworth, said the supply of cows being offered through the Tamworth saleyards had been limited.
"Perhaps there's not as many cows with calves being offered here [Tamworth] as there has been in the south," Mr Simshauser said.
"At our recent sales, the focus has been on quality cows with calves to restock herds, rather than units to split."
He said the cattle market overall had also started to slip in the past week.
"At this point, the guys buying steers to put on feed or take back to the paddock can still see a good return on that purchase," he said.
"Right now, people are focused on weaners, but that could change.
"They may take the opportunity [to buy cows] in the winter once the crops are in."
