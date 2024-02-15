From fax to group chat, trust and talk is still key

With a career that spans more than 50 years, there would be few rural people on the Central Tablelands who Bill Davis doesn't know.
In January, the agency stalwart clocked up half a century working for Elders across a number of roles.
And while sharing his reflections on his career so far, he has a few words of wisdom.
"If you cannot be on time, be early" has stood the test of time, while "it is better to sell and repent than not to sell at all" has also stood him in good stead across countless seasons and price fluctuations over the years.
Mr Davis started his career in Bathurst, but not as an agent, rather as a merchandise officer. He said it was an interview with the general manager, branch manager and area manager at Elders Bathurst in January 1974 that got the ball rolling.
"After a few months in that role, I was asked to assist in the yards from time to time, which soon became a weekly routine," Mr Davis said.
Sales at Bathurst included cattle and sheep at the time.
Early one morning, waiting for the manager and stockman, Mr Davis took it upon himself to draft and pen up all the cattle.
Upon arriving, both were reasonably impressed with the job he had done.
He said across the many years he spent at Bathurst saleyards, selling 2000 mixed cattle in just under an hour stands out as memorable.
By 1976, Mr Davis had been transferred to Walgett to take up the position of accountant and merchandise officer.
Walgett cattle sales were held fortnightly and, with his previous experience, he also helped at the saleyards.
"It wasn't long and I was able to draft the cattle, alongside the manager and stockman," he said.
Mr Davis said the frosts in Walgett took him by surprise.
"During one of the biggest white frosts I'd ever seen in Walgett, I managed to get my hand stuck to the cattle yard gates," he said.
The itch to try his hand at auctioneering called him back to Bathurst in 1977.
While he continued as the merchandise officer, he also maintained his involvement at the saleyards and began auctioneering under the guidance of the stockman at the time.
Then, seeking career progression, having turned 25, he moved on to Forbes, having been appointed Forbes branch manager.
But the call from Bathurst was strong and by 1984 he was back in the regional city as the company's representative. He became an agent in 1991, a position he maintained through the 1999 purchase of Elders Bathurst by Elders, to the present.
Changing technology has marked Mr Davis' time with the company. From two-way radios, fax machines and bag phones carried over the shoulder to mobile phones, group chats, computers and AuctionsPlus, there's been plenty to adapt to as a modern agent.
Bathurst branch manager Andrew Bickford said Mr Davis has trained many young agents, teaching them there are no shortcuts in the job.
"Bill is a well-recognised auctioneer who has spent time judging and mentoring the ALPA competitors at the Sydney Royal Show," Mr Bickford said.
"He has worked his way through Elders from the ground up, forming a great client base that relies upon his advice and years of experience."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.