The Land
Home/News

SheepMaster rams headed to Victoria after inaugural sale

KB
By Kasey Bogie
February 10 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two top-priced rams, Coddington 1500 and 1447 with Susan Coddinton, Paul Jameson, Elders, Graham Coddington, Geurie, Linn Frame and Marcus Everett, Vite Vite North, Vic. Picture by Kasey Bogie
The two top-priced rams, Coddington 1500 and 1447 with Susan Coddinton, Paul Jameson, Elders, Graham Coddington, Geurie, Linn Frame and Marcus Everett, Vite Vite North, Vic. Picture by Kasey Bogie

Rams will be heading to new homes as far away as Victoria following Coddington SheepMaster's inaugural on-property sale at Geurie on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Kasey Bogie

Livestock Sales Representative

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.