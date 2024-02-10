SheepMaster rams headed to Victoria after inaugural sale

Rams will be heading to new homes as far away as Victoria following Coddington SheepMaster's inaugural on-property sale at Geurie on Friday.
Interstate buyers, Linn Frame and Marcus Everett, Vite Vite North, Vic, secured the $3250 top-priced ram in Coddington 1447.
The May-drop ram weighed 86 kilograms and was sired by Y238.
Mr Frame and Everett purchased the ram for his growth, scale and conformation.
Mr Everett said the ram was deep chested with a long barrel and great carcase.
The two run a commercial operation with about 3500 ewes.
The ram will be used with Ultra White/Dorper ewes to increase fertility, longevity and shedding ability.
Mr Frame and Mr Everett also secured the second-top price ram, Coddington 1500, for $2750.
The May-drop ram weighed 80 kilograms.
Coddington SheepMaster was established in 2022 with 14 ewes and 12 rams as a foundation.
Stud principal Graham Coddington said was very pleased with the rams' intelligence, outlook, soft skin and less-floating fibre.
Buyers were seeking the purebred rams and Mr Coddington said the direction of the stud was to move forward to purebred SheepMasters.
Susan Coddington was very pleased with the sale and considering they were new to the industry. She was appreciative of the support from buyers.
All up, 21 of of 76 rams sold.
Guest vendor, Richard Sharpe and Bernadette Binnie, Winton Park SheepMaster, Winton, offered five rams in the sale. All were sold to reach an average of $1600.
The $2000 top price from the Winton Park offering was equalled by two rams.
Winton Park 22 was sold to PKC Hillview, Wellington, who purchased six rams throughout the sale to average $1625.
PB and J Carter, Wellington, secured the other top-priced ram in Winton Park 39.
AL and PA Smith, Warren, secured five rams across the sale, averaging $1000.
The sale was conducted by Elders Dubbo with Paul Jameson as auctioneer.
