Golden Triangle grain machine with 3163 acres of cultivation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 12 2024 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Belara is a Golden Triangle grain machine, fully developed for broadacre cultivation. Picture supplied
The 1506 hectare (3721 acre) property Belara is a Golden Triangle grain machine, fully developed for broadacre cultivation.

