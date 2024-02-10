The Land
Three people killed, another critically injured in highway crash

By Newsroom
February 11 2024 - 8:33am
Three people have died in a head on crash on the New England highway. File picture
Three people have died and another remains in a critical condition following a head-on crash in the New England region.

