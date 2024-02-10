The Land
Home/News

Wellington, Bourke and Orange set to shine at Sydney Royal for Zone 6

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated February 11 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington's Eliza Whiteley, Charlotte McGrory from Bourke and Orange's Paris Capell will represent Zone 6 in the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women Competition. Pictures by Samantha Townsend
Wellington's Eliza Whiteley, Charlotte McGrory from Bourke and Orange's Paris Capell will represent Zone 6 in the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women Competition. Pictures by Samantha Townsend

AN optomestrist, a soil and climate researcher as well as a primary school teacher are off to represent their town at Sydney Royal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.