Family focus on annual Angus weaner sale

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 12 2024 - 9:52am
Shaun and Dale Quilter, Belalie, Sandigo,via Narrandera, with their unclassed yearling Dunoon-blood Angus heifers.
Shaun and Dale Quilter, Belalie, Sandigo,via Narrandera, with their unclassed yearling Dunoon-blood Angus heifers.
Yearling Dunoon-blood Angus heifers at Belalie, Sandigo.
Yearling Dunoon-blood Angus heifers at Belalie, Sandigo.
Shaun and Mark Quilter, at the weaner sales in Wodonga.
Shaun and Mark Quilter, at the weaner sales in Wodonga.

There is always plenty of competition at the weaner sales and we have been focused on getting our steers ready for those sales whether the season is good or bad

- Dale Quilter, Belalie, Sandigo

Selling their annual draft of yard weaned Angus steer weaners during the annual blue riband weaner sale at Wodonga in January proved the Quilter family were on the right breeding direction on the family farm Belalie, Sandigo, via Narrandera.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

