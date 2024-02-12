A season for sorghum on the black soil plains

In a fortunate turnaround to a scene of potential profit, summer crops now fill paddocks in the Garah district, north-west of Moree.
The last time most farmers in this area got a harvest was after winter 2022, with dry times and floods since.
However, this time around crops look the picture throughout the black soil plains.
Jack Ticehurst, Gunyanna, who farms in partnership with the Newcomen family, took advantage of the summer rain to plant a crop of MR-Bazley sorghum on his cracking black clay soils.
Using the advice of his agronomist, Alliarna Brazel, from McGregor Gourlay, he changed gears on his seasonal plan after 130 millimetres of rain before Christmas and sowed a crop.
The district has tended towards winter dominant cropping with summer temperatures too daunting for most. However a lack of crop in prior seasons due to extremes on the weather forced his hand.
"We missed out on a winter crop last year and before that we had rain and floods," Mr Ticehurst recalled.
"You can have all the gear and the desire you want, but if there's no rain, there's nothing.
"As it turned out, this summer season we were lucky."
Indeed, Ms Brazel confirmed the country received 70mm mid-crop and another 100mm at the end of January.
"All the crops in this area are looking great with good yield potentials, although some areas have missed out on the rain," she said.
Nevertheless, she predicts a district average harvest of 3-5 tonnes a hectare, with the potential to reach 6t/ha.
Rain next week, while grain remains growing, would be a good thing.
Although for farms that have been flooded just to the north of Gunyanna, blacksoil tracks remain impassable. Summer fallow paddocks continue to carry surface water.
With nutrient already sequestered in the soil profile during prior fallow, the only fertiliser required was a starter blend of NPK with MAP.
In another seasonal switch, country east of the Newell Highway was behind in potential yield, where usually it is the other way around.
Early-sown crops around North Star have struggled with enough moisture early-on and diminished yield.
Richard Gilmour, from Gilmour farming, Yallaroi, said a dry start at planting made sowing more technical this year, requiring an emphasis on closing the seed trench. However, he received 70mm of in-crop rain and the crop is looking good.
In its December crop report, ABARES forecast overall sorghum production this summer season to fall by as much as 45 per cent, or 1.5 million tonnes, 25pc down on last year.
This was due to the dry start to the planting window.
Yet, even at the reduced tonnage, the season result would be only just below the 10-year average.
Growers who banked on high prices at the start of the season staying that way are disappointed, but others are content to make do with the price quoted last week at $300/t-$310/t, provided it doesn't dip much lower.
"We can make money at that price," Mr Ticehurst said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.