The Land
Home/Cropping

A season for sorghum on the black soil plains

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 13 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agronomist Alliarna Brazel from McGregor Gourlay with her client Jack Ticehurst, Gunyanna at Garah, among a good crop of MR-Bazley variety sorghum.
Agronomist Alliarna Brazel from McGregor Gourlay with her client Jack Ticehurst, Gunyanna at Garah, among a good crop of MR-Bazley variety sorghum.

In a fortunate turnaround to a scene of potential profit, summer crops now fill paddocks in the Garah district, north-west of Moree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.