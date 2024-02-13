White Dorpers top the market at Bellevue Dorper sale

High indexing rams were in demand at the Bellevue Dorper Online sale Febraury 9, Millmerran, Queensland, with a White Dorper achieving the top price of $3400.
Bellevue 220497 was top-price ram of the catalogue purchased by interstate buyer KWD Jenkins and Sons Pty Ltd, Nowa Nowa, Victoria.
The March 2022 drop ram displayed a post-weaning fat (PFAT) figure of +0.1, placing him in the top 10 per cent of the breed, while also placing in the top 10 pc for maternal carcase production index (MCP) with a value of 136.9.
The Victorian purchaser also secured the top-priced Dorper, Bellevue 220874 for $2200.
The ram recorded a PFAT value of +0.7 in the top 10pc of the breed along with post-weaning eye muscle depth value if +1.8, ranking him in the top 30pc of the breed.
There were several volume buyers active throughout the draft both during and after the auction.
TARM and TS Larkin, South Plains, Cunnamulla, Qld, purchased 10 White Dorper rams to average $1200.
While Mark Mason, Cunnamulla, Qld, purchased nine rams in the catalogue to average $1600, including the second top-priced ram of the sale Bellevue 221174 for $3000.
The White Dorper ram ranked in the top 10pc for MCP with a figure of 141.1, while also recording a post-weaning weight value of +9.1.
After the auction another interstate buyer P Wallis, Tottenham purchased 20 Dorper rams with an average of $1200.
Throughout the sale 49 rams of the 98 offered sold with an overall average of $1408.
While another 23 rams sold post auction.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Toowoomba, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
