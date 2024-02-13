The Land
Home/News

White Dorpers top the market at Bellevue Dorper sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated February 13 2024 - 7:57pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced ram Bellevue 220497 purchased by interstate buyer KWD Jenkins and Sons Pty Ltd, Nowa Nowa, Victoria. Photo supplied.
Top-priced ram Bellevue 220497 purchased by interstate buyer KWD Jenkins and Sons Pty Ltd, Nowa Nowa, Victoria. Photo supplied.

High indexing rams were in demand at the Bellevue Dorper Online sale Febraury 9, Millmerran, Queensland, with a White Dorper achieving the top price of $3400.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.