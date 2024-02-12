Local restocker demand driven by rain pushes prices at Inverell

Local restocker demand translated into a strong result for the Inverell store sale last Thursday, with heifers ranging from 310 to 340 cents a kilogram.
Elders Inverell territory sales manager and auctioneer, Justin Oakenfull, said good rainfalls around the district had set a good season.
"It's been a bit patchy, but we've had some extremely good rain, and the country is looking pretty good," Mr Oakenfull said.
"It was a strong store sale with plenty of local demand."
He said a pen of steers sold by A and H Pastoral, Bundarra, made 412c/kg, weighing 288kg, to return $1186.
Of the 199 steers offered, 75 were in the 200kg to 280kg range, averaging 389c/kg and priced between 320c/kg and 412c/kg.
In the 280kg to 330kg range, the top-priced pen made 416c/kg, averaging 401c/kg.
Heavier steers above 33kg topped at 372c/kg and average 361c/kg.
In the heifers, 71 between 200kg and 280kg topped at 342c/kg, averaging 328c/kg, while heifers 280kg to 330kg topped at 334c/kg, averaging 329c/kg.
There were 71 heifers in the 330kg to 400kg range, topping at 320c/kg and averaging 305c/kg.
Only 14 heifers between 400kg and 500 were offered, averaging $323c/kg to top at 3340c/kg.
In the unweighed pens of cows with calves, only 61 were offered, topping at $1920 to average $1618.
First calf cows topped at $1980, averaging $1735.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows averaged $1503 and were priced between $1120 and $1680.
