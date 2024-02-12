The Land
Keep an eye out for alligator weed

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 12 2024 - 1:00pm
Incursions of alligator weed are occurring in the south east. Picture by Alicia Kaylock, LLS.
Incursions of alligator weed are occurring in the south east. Picture by Alicia Kaylock, LLS.

Incursions of alligator weed are occurring in south east NSW and producers are urged to keep an eye out for the potentially devastating weed.

