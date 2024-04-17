Kotzur silos prove among the best for on-farm storage needs

The Murphys' on-farm storage boasts four Kotzur drying silos. Picture the.farmers.daughter - Instagram

This is branded content for Kotzur silos



Paul and Cherry Murphy are certified organic grain growers and believe Kotzur silos hold up best in Central Queensland's tough climate.

The couple's daughter Hannah and son Sam play integral roles in the farming operation located in Capella.

The Murphys' on-farm storage boasts four Kotzur drying silos, which allows them to store and market grain at optimum moisture and temperature levels.

Ms Murphy says the gas tight sealing has been especially important for disease and pest control since they are unable to use chemical treatments with their certified organic status.

"We have been impressed with the durability of Kotzur's silos, we know they can stand up in a storm, which has motivated us to increase our storage capacity further using Kotzur products," she said.

Hannah Murphy says the gas tight sealing has been especially important for disease and pest control. Picture the.farmers.daugher - Instagram

The drying and aeration technology used by Kotzur has also been a real game changer for the Murphys in managing grain quality.

With the help of locally-sourced aeration control systems, they've been able to further improve the efficiency of their on-farm storage.

The Murphys' were hopeful this would be their last year using silo bags for on-farm storage, though they acknowledge that the bags have been a vital part of their storage system journey.

Mr Murphy started using on-farm storage back in the 1990s as a way to manage grain marketing and have more control over prices, to place himself as a price maker rather than a taker.

"But it's not just a matter of storing the grain and waiting for prices to go up, there are a few hoops to jump through to get grain storage right and make a profit," he said.

Having organic status, the Murphys need to be able to trace their grain back to the specific paddock it came from.

Paul Murphy started using on-farm storage back in the 1990s. Picture the.farmers.daughter - Instagram

Ms Murphy says paddock traceability is really important for them as certified organic grain growers, and Kotzur silos provide the ideal on-farm storage capacity for grain segregation to achieve this.

Ms Murphy says reliability was also a top priority for their operation, so they were excited to hear that Kotzur's transportable range will now be manufactured closer to their home in Toowoomba.

They drying and aeration technology used by Kotzur has been a real game changer for the Murphys in managing grain quality. Picture the.farmers.daughter - Instagram

They spoke about the advancements of controlled atmosphere storage, which is becoming more accessible in the agricultural sector.

But for now, they're focusing on moving their grain and starting to plan for the next crop, which will most likely be sorghum and mung beans.

