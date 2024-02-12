Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell elevated to shadow cabinet

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has been elevated to the NSW shadow cabinet.
Mr Layzell retained the seat of Upper Hunter for the Nationals in a 2021 by-election after former representative Michael Johnsen resigned.
He will take over as shadow minister for regional transport and roads after upper house MP Sam Farraway relinquished the role last week.
Mr Layzell's new role will bring him head to head with Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison, the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads in the Minns Labor government.
"As someone who has a background in construction, and who has been involved in infrastructure projects before, I have a keen interest in roads and regional infrastructure," Mr Layzell said.
"I'm extremely honoured to be given a position of this nature to continue to fight for the people I represent, my neighbours, my local community and every person living in a regional part of the state."
Mr Farraway has been linked with a challenge to former National turned independent Andrew Gee in the federal seat of Calare in central western NSW.
Mr Gee quit the party in December 2022 over its opposition to the Voice referendum.
