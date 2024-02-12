The Land
Woman 'fighting for life' in hospital after triple-fatal highway crash

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 12 2024 - 2:30pm
The Armidale Unit of the NSW State Emergency Service attended the scene at about 7pm on Saturday, February 10. Picture supplied from NSW SES Armidale Unit on Facebook
Three people have died, and both a woman and her baby are in hospital, after a head-on collision just outside Armidale.

Three people have died, and both a woman and her baby are in hospital, after a head-on collision just outside Armidale.

