The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter picks up some Nufarm shares

February 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nufarm CEO Greg Hunt's speech to the AGM on February 1 was pretty upbeat. File picture
Nufarm CEO Greg Hunt's speech to the AGM on February 1 was pretty upbeat. File picture

Back in November, the Punter placed an order for 400 shares in Nufarm (ASX code NUF) at $4.20, expecting them to drop back to that level. Silly boy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.