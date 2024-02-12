The Land
Alfoxton poll Merinos clear 61 of 69 rams with two rams to $5500

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 12 2024 - 5:42pm
Repeat buyers boost a strong clearance at Alfoxton

Repeat buyers chasing big, dual-purpose poll Merino rams helped Alfoxton stud clear 61 of 69 rams with an average of $2150, topping last year's result where only 50 rams averaged $2147.

