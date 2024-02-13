The Land
Unbeaten Fully Lit salutes again

By Virginia Harvey
February 13 2024 - 4:00pm
Fully Lit made it two wins from two starts after the colt took the $2 million Inglis Millenium for two-year-olds, a major feature restricted to Inglis sale graduates at Randwick on Saturday.

