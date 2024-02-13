Unbeaten Fully Lit salutes again

Fully Lit made it two wins from two starts after the colt took the $2 million Inglis Millenium for two-year-olds, a major feature restricted to Inglis sale graduates at Randwick on Saturday.
Another above-average juvenile in the powerful Waterhouse/Bott Randwick stable, Fully Lit outshone his rivals, with New Zealand bred Per Incanto colt Rue De Royale three-quarters of a length away second, and Rag Queen, a first crop filly by So You Think stallion D'Argento, a nose away third.
Fully Lit adds further gloss to the stallions at Yarraman Park near Scone, the juvenile by young stud success Hellbent, a son of its champion Australian sire I Am Invincible.
Bred by Glenlogan Park in south-east Queensland, Fully Lit was sold for $60,000 at last year's Inglis Classic Yearling Sale to Redfox Racing, a husband-and-wife team of Tracey Rook and Bill Duncan, who gathered a large partnership of enthusiasts to race the exciting galloper.
Fully Lit also secured the $400,000 Inglis Pink Bonus, as the colt has a majority female ownership group.
Interestingly, on the same day at Caulfield, Bodyguard (which was a $1.6 million Magic Millions Yearling Sale graduate) won the MRC Blue Diamond Prelude-G3 for colts and geldings and is a son of I Am Invincible, while Hayasugi won the MRC Blue Diamond Prelude-G2 for fillies.
Hayasugi is a first-crop juvenile filly by Irish-bred Royal Meeting, a Victorian-based son of champion UK sire Invincible Spirit, also the sire of I Am Invincible.
And Atmospheric Rock, trained by Danny Williams at Goulburn, is on track for the Newhaven Park Country Championships after an impressive win in the TAB Highway Handicap at Randwick on Saturday.
A large crowd was ringside on the first day of the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale to witness a top session price of $375,000 for a colt by Street Boss at Riverside Stables, Warwick Farm, on Sunday.
Day one of the Classic Sale yielded total sales of $19 million for an average of $95,000 for the 200 lots sold from 238 horses offered, with an 83 per cent clearance rate.
The first day's top by Street Boss was sold by Bhima Thoroughbreds, Scone, selling to Hong Kong conditioner Ricky Yiu, who hopes for another top-class galloper.
Yiu has already proved he can find success via the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale following an earlier Classic Yearling Sale purchase, Voyage Bubble, winner of the Hong Kong Derby-G1 and Stewards' Cup.
The second top on day one was $320,000 for an Extreme Choice colt from Brisk, which sold from The Chase, Sutton Forest, to Melbourne's Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr.
The high result capped a great day for The Chase connections who sold both of its lots for an average of $185,000.
During the second selling session on Monday, a filly from the second Australian-bred crop by Darley shuttler Too Darn Hot fetched $600,000, selling from Mike Malone's Scone property, North.
This was close to the record top price at the Classic Yearling Sale, which was $775,000 for an Extreme Choice colt sold at last year's auction.
Jimmy Choux, a NZ-bred horse which provided numerous thrills for racegoers in NZ and Australia, died at his home in Western Australia at age 16.
Developing a cult following in his home country, Jimmy Choux won 12 events, four group one races and five other group races in NZ, with a group one win in the Rosehill Guineas in Sydney.
A son of the Australian-bred outstanding NZ-based stallion Thorn Park (by US-bred Spinning World), Jimmy Choux became a successful sire, importantly of NZ-foaled Bostonian, which won three group one races in Brisbane and Sydney, and Melbourne stakes winners Manolo Blahniq and Open Minded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.