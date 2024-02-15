Rising costs continue to bite in rural communities

As the president of the Country Women's Association of NSW, I'm deeply concerned about the rising costs affecting residents in rural areas, especially when it comes to everyday household items.
People in rural, regional, and remote NSW encounter distinct challenges during their weekly shopping trips.
With fewer supermarkets in small towns, competition is scarce.
Additionally, high transportation and distribution costs lead to limited choices and inflated prices for essentials.
For many families and individuals in these areas, groceries make up a significant portion of their budget.
Recent price hikes have caused financial strain and even food insecurity.
It's unfair that rural, regional, and remote communities must pay more for goods and services simply due to their location.
An ACTU (Australian Council of Trade Unions) inquiry, chaired by former Australian Consumer Competition Commission (ACCC) chair Professor Allan Fels, found insufficient competition and regulation in some sectors - including supermarkets - led to higher prices and dodgy pricing practices that "rip off ordinary people".
His report said we are paying too much for many goods and services including groceries and called for laws to be introduced to restrict excessive pricing.
In response to rising cost of living, the government has also set up several inquiries to investigate why we have seen such relentless increases to regular items on our weekly shopping lists and if these increases are justifiable.
A Senate inquiry is looking at how the major supermarkets set prices and put pressure on suppliers and producers in the process.
An ACCC inquiry will investigate pricing and competition in the supermarket sector to ensure we are paying a fair price for our groceries.
A review of the voluntary Food and Grocery Code of Conduct is assessing if the code is working to level out the playing field between supermarkets and their suppliers, many of whom are farmers.
Each of these inquiries offer the opportunity to highlight the specific needs of rural, regional, and remote residents.
As an organisation dedicated to the wellbeing of rural women and their communities, the Country Women's Association of NSW is committed to advocating for sustainable rural, regional, and remote living.
This involves not only fair pricing along with access to affordable goods, but also initiatives that support local food producers as well as promote economic resilience in these areas.
A thriving rural and regional economy is essential for the prosperity of our entire state.
By supporting local producers and businesses, we can create a more sustainable and resilient food supply chain that benefits both rural and urban consumers.
Additionally, investing in infrastructure and transportation networks can help reduce the barriers to accessing affordable goods in remote areas.
Country Women's Association of NSW urges governments, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to recognise the unique challenges faced by rural, regional, and remote communities and work towards implementing solutions that ensure fair and equitable access to essential goods for all Australians, regardless of location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.